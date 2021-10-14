The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of The Children’s Place worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $95,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

