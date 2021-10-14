The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,516 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $90,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 153,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $235.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

