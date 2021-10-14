The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.46 ($61.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.53. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.84 ($63.34).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

