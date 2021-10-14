The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.46 ($61.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.53. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.84 ($63.34).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

