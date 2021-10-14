The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €113.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €113.00 ($132.94) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

Sanofi stock opened at €83.53 ($98.27) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.16.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

