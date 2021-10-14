The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Neutral

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

WDC traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

