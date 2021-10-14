The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $9.78 per share for the quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $53 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $391.20. 3,362,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.