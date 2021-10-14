The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.13. The company had a trading volume of 123,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

