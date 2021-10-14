The Graph Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and $106.33 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00234627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00096392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

