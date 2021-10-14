The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $72,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTG opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

The InterGroup Company Profile

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.