The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.