The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.38% of The Joint worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Joint by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Joint by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Joint by 52.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JYNT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

