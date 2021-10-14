The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Gap Up to $78.50

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.50, but opened at $81.87. The Joint shares last traded at $82.40, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.