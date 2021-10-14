The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,619,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz makes up about 13.7% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned about 0.21% of The Kraft Heinz worth $106,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 109.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 482,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 251,819 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,832. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

