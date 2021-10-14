The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,291,626 shares of company stock valued at $43,846,642. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

