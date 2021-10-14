The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8698 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

The Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. The Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

PG traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.05. 6,777,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average is $138.62. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

