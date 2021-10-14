The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of RNK opened at GBX 163.20 ($2.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.20. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £764.48 million and a PE ratio of -9.89.

In related news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £25,955.60 ($33,911.16).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

