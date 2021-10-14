The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $289.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.40. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.89.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

