The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $289.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.40.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.89.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

