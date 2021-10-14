The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $140,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 17.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,095,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $72,466,000 after purchasing an additional 177,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. 369,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,185. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

