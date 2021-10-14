The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by Loop Capital

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

