The Unite Group’s (UTG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,062.50 ($13.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,170.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,922.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 50.84. The Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

