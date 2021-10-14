The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 21.2% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 296,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in The Western Union by 7.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 50,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Western Union by 66.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.