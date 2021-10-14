THETA (THETA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $190.03 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One THETA coin can now be bought for $6.07 or 0.00010344 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $6.07 billion and $190.03 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00242137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00095862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

