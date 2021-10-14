THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of THK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 51,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. THK has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

Get THK alerts:

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $733.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that THK will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THKLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.