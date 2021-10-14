Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.45

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.45 and traded as high as C$144.59. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$144.00, with a volume of 236,639 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$71.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.45.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total value of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

