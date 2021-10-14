Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading Down 5.2%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $113.93 and last traded at $115.20. Approximately 57,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 641,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.51.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.10.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.