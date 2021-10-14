Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $49,392.43 and approximately $123,109.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00310301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

