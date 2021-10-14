Thunder Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.01 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $113.10 million and approximately $34.01 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

