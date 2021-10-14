Thunder Token Market Capitalization Tops $113.10 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $113.10 million and $34.01 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.83 or 0.00296927 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001110 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.