Tidex Token (TDX) Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $333.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00068511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,235.54 or 0.99971886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.65 or 0.06424480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

