Tierion Price Tops $0.12 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00217784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00096582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.