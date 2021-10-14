TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Up to $10.78

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.23. TIM shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 3,777 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Get TIM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.07 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TIM by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TIM by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in TIM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 131,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TIM by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.