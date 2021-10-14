Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $227.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004294 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007455 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

