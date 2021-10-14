Tolar Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Tolar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $1.21 million and $304.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00231481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00094734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

