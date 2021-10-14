Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $61.50 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.