TomoChain Trading Down 9.4% This Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00003941 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $194.30 million and $18.74 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,453,512 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

