Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.97

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.97 and last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 341309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.28.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

