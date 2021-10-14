Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $65.28

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $65.28 or 0.00114101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $71.79 million and $16.41 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00118685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00073142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,028.06 or 0.99684601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.16 or 0.06488819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

