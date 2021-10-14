Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.04

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$111.04 and last traded at C$110.34, with a volume of 14564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$109.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.47. The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.02. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.65, for a total value of C$86,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,900,276.85. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,317,700. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $759,970 in the last quarter.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

