Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 664 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 256,240.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,015 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $270.44 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,305 shares of company stock valued at $80,963,153 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

