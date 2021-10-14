Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,570,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $336.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

