Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of The Western Union worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

