Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

