Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

