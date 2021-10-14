Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 914.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,863 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,247 shares of company stock worth $4,344,322. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

