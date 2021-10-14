Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.98 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.