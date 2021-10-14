Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

