Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3,146.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,446 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $145.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average is $143.80. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $163.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

