Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,981 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 231,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 93,313 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 511,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

