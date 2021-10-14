Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $4.36 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

SEA stock opened at $349.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of -97.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.